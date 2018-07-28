Duda went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in the first game of Saturday's twin bill against the Yankees.

Duda plated two runs in the fifth inning on a two-run blast, and he padded the lead in the ninth with a sacrifice fly. The 32-year-old first baseman has struggled of late, going 4-for-19 (.210) with six RBI over his last five games, and he sits with a .242 average through 64 tilts in 2018.