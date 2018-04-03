Royals' Lucas Duda: May sit out until Friday
Duda (hamstring) may sit out until the Royals' weekend series against the Indians, source reports.
Duda left Monday's game against the Tigers with right hamstring tightness. He's out of Tuesday's lineup while recovering from the injury, and it's currently unknown how long he'll need to be out, but it sounds as if the team are optimistic that he'll be back within a few days.
