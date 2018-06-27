Royals' Lucas Duda: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Duda is out of the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday, Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star reports.
Hunter Dozier will draw a start at first base while Duda heads to the bench with no designated hitting spot in a National League ballpark. Look for Duda to rejoin the starting lineup for Friday's series opener in Seattle.
