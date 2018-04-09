Royals' Lucas Duda: Out of lineup Monday
Duda is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Southpaw Marco Gonzales is starting for the Mariners, so Duda will head to the bench following a string of three consecutive starts. Cheslor Cuthbert will slide to first base in his stead, opening up a spot in the lineup for Cameron Gallagher to start at DH.
More News
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...