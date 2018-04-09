Duda is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Southpaw Marco Gonzales is starting for the Mariners, so Duda will head to the bench following a string of three consecutive starts. Cheslor Cuthbert will slide to first base in his stead, opening up a spot in the lineup for Cameron Gallagher to start at DH.