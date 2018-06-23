Royals' Lucas Duda: Reinstated from disabled list
Duda (foot) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Look for Duda to immediately enter the Royals' starting lineup after missing the past 35 games due to plantar fasciitis. The veteran first baseman was slashing .256/.317/.398 with four home runs and 19 RBI over 37 contests prior to his injury. With Duda back on the active roster, look for Hunter Dozier to move to a bench role. In a corresponding move, Paulo Orlando was optioned to the minors.
More News
-
Royals' Lucas Duda: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Lucas Duda: Hoping to begin rehab assignment over weekend•
-
Royals' Lucas Duda: Heads to DL with plantar fasciitis•
-
Royals' Lucas Duda: Clubs three doubles Friday•
-
Royals' Lucas Duda: Two-run blast Wednesday•
-
Royals' Lucas Duda: Sitting out Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...