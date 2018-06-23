Duda (foot) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Look for Duda to immediately enter the Royals' starting lineup after missing the past 35 games due to plantar fasciitis. The veteran first baseman was slashing .256/.317/.398 with four home runs and 19 RBI over 37 contests prior to his injury. With Duda back on the active roster, look for Hunter Dozier to move to a bench role. In a corresponding move, Paulo Orlando was optioned to the minors.

