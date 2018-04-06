Royals' Lucas Duda: Returns to lineup
Duda (hamstring) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Duda sat out the past two games after leaving Monday's outing with tightness in his right hamstring. The 32-year-old will slide back into the DH spot while batting cleanup for the series opener. Through three appearances with his new club, Duda has gone 2-for-10 with one home run and five RBI.
