Duda was removed from Wednesday's starting lineup against Boston due to an undisclosed reason, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals have yet to announce a reason as to why Duda was taken off the lineup card, but in all likelihood, the first baseman is battling some sort of minor injury. In his place, Mike Moustakas (forearm) will man first base and bat third in the order. Consider Duda day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against Detroit.