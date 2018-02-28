Royals' Lucas Duda: Signs with Royals
Duda agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Kansas City on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
Duda will likely step right in and immediately become the starting first baseman for the Royals in 2018, helping to fill the void left by Eric Hosmer. Last season, the left-hander slashed .217/.322/.496 with 30 home runs and 64 RBI during 127 games split between the Mets and Rays. He did miss a month of action with a hyperextended elbow, and was sidelined for a chunk of time due to back problems in 2015 and 2016, so injuries have been a real concern for the 32-year-old.
