Duda is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Duda heads to the bench after starting nine of the Royals' past 10 games, during which he went 6-for-27 with two home runs and an 8:6 BB:K. With Ryan O'Hearn locked in as the team's top first baseman and Jorge Soler often seeing time at designated hitter, Duda doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role, but manager Ned Yost will get creative and find ways to get Duda in the lineup if he continues to showcase a patient eye at the plate.