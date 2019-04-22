Royals' Lucas Duda: Sitting in series opener
Duda is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Duda heads to the bench after starting nine of the Royals' past 10 games, during which he went 6-for-27 with two home runs and an 8:6 BB:K. With Ryan O'Hearn locked in as the team's top first baseman and Jorge Soler often seeing time at designated hitter, Duda doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role, but manager Ned Yost will get creative and find ways to get Duda in the lineup if he continues to showcase a patient eye at the plate.
