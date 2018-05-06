Royals' Lucas Duda: Sitting out Sunday
Duda is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Duda will be joined on the bench by Alex Gordon as manager Ned Yost withholds two of the team's key lefty bats from the lineup with southpaw Matthew Boyd on the bump for Detroit. Cheslor Cuthbert will start at first base in Duda's stead.
