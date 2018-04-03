Duda (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Duda departed in the seventh inning of the series opener Monday with right hamstring tightness and is listed as day-to-day, making it unsurprising that he'll be held out a day later. The Royals will see how he progresses over the next day or two before determining if a stay on the disabled list will be necessary for the left-handed slugger. Cheslor Cuthbert will pick up the start at first base in Duda's stead Tuesday.