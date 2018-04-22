Royals' Lucas Duda: Sitting versus lefty Sunday
Duda is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
With southpaw Francisco Liriano on the mound for the opposition, the Royals will hold out two of their key left-handed bats in Duda and Jon Jay. Duda's absence will open up a rare start at first base for Whit Merrifield, whose typical spot at the keystone will be covered by Ryan Goins.
