Duda is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

It wasn't surprising that Duda was held out of the lineup in Thursday's season opener came as little surprise with lefty Carlos Rodon on the hill for Chicago, but the slugger's absence Saturday is more conspicuous with a right-hander (Reynaldo Lopez) starting. Duda may be the odd man out for an everyday role at this point after manager Ned Yost said Saturday that Whit Merrifield would play more right field than anticipated this season, per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. Though Duda is expected to enter the lineup at DH on Sunday, those duties will mostly fall to Jorge Soler now that Merrifield has pushed him out of the outfield.