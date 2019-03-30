Royals' Lucas Duda: Sitting versus righty
Duda is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
It wasn't surprising that Duda was held out of the lineup in Thursday's season opener came as little surprise with lefty Carlos Rodon on the hill for Chicago, but the slugger's absence Saturday is more conspicuous with a right-hander (Reynaldo Lopez) starting. Duda may be the odd man out for an everyday role at this point after manager Ned Yost said Saturday that Whit Merrifield would play more right field than anticipated this season, per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. Though Duda is expected to enter the lineup at DH on Sunday, those duties will mostly fall to Jorge Soler now that Merrifield has pushed him out of the outfield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...