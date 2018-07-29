Duda is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Duda will get a breather with a lefty (J.A. Happ) on the mound for the Yankees, allowing Hunter Dozier to pick up a turn at first base. The 32-year-old played both ends of the doubleheader Saturday, finishing 1-for-7 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

