Duda went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the White Sox.

Duda took Reynaldo Lopez deep in the second inning to tally the Royals' sole run of the game and his second homer of the season. He has seen inconsistent at-bats early in the campaign, with his most recent string of playing time coinciding with Billy Hamilton's absence from the lineup. He has taken advantage of recent at-bats, recording both of his homers within the last three games.

