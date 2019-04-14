Royals' Lucas Duda: Third straight start
Duda will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and will bat seventh Sunday against the Indians.
Duda finds himself in the lineup for the third game in a row, marking his longest stretch of consecutive starts this season. He's seen his opportunities increase by circumstance rather than merit, as Billy Hamilton's (knee) ongoing absence has created an extra spot in the lineup. Manager Ned Yost acknowledged that Hamilton might be ready to return to action Monday against the White Sox, so Duda's run of steady at-bats could soon come to an end.
