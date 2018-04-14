Duda went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

After hitting .179 (5-for-28) through his first eight games as a Royal, Duda's heated up with five hits over his last two contests. The first baseman has two homers and eight RBI through 10 games, and while his batting average likely won't be a strength, he should remain one of the few reliable power sources in the Kansas City lineup.