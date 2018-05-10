Duda went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

Duda drove in all three of Kansas City's runs, pushing him up to 18 RBI on the year. The 32-year-old has never hit for much average, but he's struggling in all aspects this year, as his .305 OBP and .368 slugging percentage both rate well below his career-worsts in those departments over a full season.