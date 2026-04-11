Erceg earned his fifth save the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over the White Sox, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Erceg was brought out for the ninth to protect the Royals' two-run lead, and he needed only 12 pitches (seven strikes) to close things out for Kansas City. He is up to five saves on the year, which is tied with David Bednar and Jhoan Duran for most in the majors. Erceg has a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 6.2 innings to open the 2026 campaign. He may not be available for Sunday's series finale, given that he pitched both Friday and Saturday.