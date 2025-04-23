Erceg (foot) tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning Tuesday versus the Rockies in his return to the mound.

Erceg had to depart Friday's game against the Tigers after being struck on the left foot by a comebacker, but X-rays came back negative and he was ready to go after three days of rest. Carlos Estevez suffered a blown save in the ninth inning after Erceg's scoreless eighth and now has a 10:9 K:BB over 11 frames this season. Erceg has surprisingly managed just five strikeouts in his 8.1 innings, but he's allowed just one run across 10 appearances. Estevez should have some more leash on the Royals' closer job, but Erceg would be next in line if manager Matt Quatraro decides to make a move.