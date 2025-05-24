Erceg (1-1) took the loss in Friday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota after allowing two runs on two hits in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Although it was not a save situation in a tie game, Erceg gave up a pair of runs, a two-run walk-off homer to Ty France, in his second straight outing. Because he had surrendered a lone run across his first 21 outings of the campaign, the hard-throwing right-hander still has a strong 2.05 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 23 appearances on the season despite these past two performances. Erceg entered Friday with an MLB-high 13 holds, and he should remain one of Kansas City's top setup men behind closer Carlos Estevez.