Manager Matt Quatraro said Tuesday that Erceg (back) is expected to return from the injured list Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A lower-back strain forced Erceg onto the injured list at the end of May, but after firing a shutout inning in a rehab game Sunday, the 30-year-old righty appears to be trending toward a minimum-length stay. Once healthy, he figures to slide right back into his usual role as Kansas City's primary setup man.