Fox was traded from the Rays to the Royals in exchange for outfielder Brett Phillips on Thursday.

Fox was part of the Rays' 60-man roster pool during camp and began the season at the team's alternate training site. He'll remain with the Royals' alternate squad to begin his time with the organization. The 23-year-old spent the 2019 season with the Double-A and Triple-A clubs, where he slashed .221/.331/.327 with 34 RBI and 29 stolen bases.