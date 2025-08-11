The Royals recalled Luinder Avila from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

The move corresponds with the Royals placing Hunter Harvey on the 15-day injured list due to a right adductor strain. Avila has spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he has a 4.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB across 44.1 innings. Though he's mostly operated as a starter in the minors, Avila will likely be a part of the Royals' bullpen -- potentially as a multi-inning reliever -- following Harvey's placement on the IL. Avila's first appearance in a Royals jersey will mark the 23-year-old's major-league debut.