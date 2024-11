The Royals selected Avila from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Avila made just one appearance for Triple-A Omaha in 2024, but played in 19 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. There, he had an ERA of 3.81 and WHIP of 1.39 across 82.2 innings. The right hander went 6-5 with all of his appearances coming through starts. The 23-year-old is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft in December.