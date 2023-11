Cessa signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Saturday.

Cessa appeared in seven games at the major-league level with the Reds early last season, posting a hefty 9.00 ERA and 2.23 WHIP over 26 innings. He also spent time with the Rockies' and Nationals' Triple-A affiliates, but he was released after putting up similar numbers. Cessa will now get another chance with the Royals, but he will likely have to prove himself in the minors before potentially returning to the big leagues.