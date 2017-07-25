Farrell was designated for assignment by the Royals on Monday.

Farrell spent much of this season in Triple-A with middling results and struggled mightily in his lone MLB start. With that in mind, the Royals deemed his spot on the 40-man roster expendable after they made a big trade to acquire Trevor Cahill from the Padres. Farrell likely will act as organizational depth moving forward.

