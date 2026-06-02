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Royals' Luke Jackson: Catches on with Kansas City

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jackson has struck out four batters while allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk across 4.1 innings in four appearances for Triple-A Omaha since signing a minor-league contract with the Royals on May 22.

Kansas City is Jackson's second organization of the season, as he previously signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in April before being released in mid-May after posting an 11.57 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 4.2 innings at Triple-A Syracuse. Jackson hasn't fared much better thus far with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate and doesn't appear likely to be in the mix for a promotion to the big leagues anytime soon.

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