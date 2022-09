Weaver has posted a 6.55 ERA and 2.18 WHIP across 11 innings since joining the Royals at the trade deadline.

Weaver has allowed at least one run in six of his nine appearances since the Diamondbacks traded him away from infielder Emmanuel Rivera. That stands in stark contrast with Weaver's success just prior to the trade. Overall, he has a 7.24 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 30:12 K:BB and 1-1 record through 21 appearances (one start) between the two teams. He'll likely close out the year in a low-leverage role.