Franco went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Franco belted a two-run home run as part of a six-run third inning, his first long ball since he slugged a pair in the same game July 27. On the season, Franco is slashing .250/.246/.518 with three homers and 10 RBI through 57 plate appearances.