Franco went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Cardinals.

Franco scored the game-tying run in the fifth inning before giving the Royals a 3-1 lead with his two-run single in the sixth. The veteran third baseman is up to 31 RBI with 22 extra-base hits and aa .776 OPS this season.