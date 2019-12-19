Play

Royals' Maikel Franco: Inks deal with Royals

Franco signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Royals on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Franco was non-tendered by the Phillies at the beginning of December, but he will get a chance to bounce back with the Royals after a lackluster performance offensively last season. The 27-year-old recorded a .234/.297/.409 slash line with 17 home runs and 56 RBI in 2019. Franco will likely serve as the Royals' primary third baseman in 2020.

