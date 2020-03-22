Royals' Maikel Franco: Mixed bag in Cactus League

Franco had a .267/.290/.400 slash line with one double, one home run and eight strikeouts in 30 at-bats.

The 27-year-old was non-tendered by Philadelphia in early December, and he joined Kansas City on a one-year deal a couple weeks later. Franco had a .234/.297/.409 line with 17 home runs and 56 RBI in 123 games last season. The 70 wRC+ was the worst mark of his career, though he did deliver a career-best 8.4-percent walk rate. Franco will serve as the Royals' everyday third baseman once play resumes.