Franco will start at third base and will bat third Monday against the Indians, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Franco will slot into the three hole for the second game in a row, but he'll likely move down a spot or two in the order once Jorge Soler (oblique) -- who is considered day-to-day -- returns from injury. The third baseman hasn't hit a home run in his last eight games, but he's slashed a respectable .300/.364/.400 over that stretch.