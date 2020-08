Franco went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the first game of the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Twins.

Franco took Jake Odorizzi deep in the fifth inning for his fifth home run of the season. He had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday, but now has three home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored in his past nine contests. Overall, Franco is hitting .260/.284/.545 across 81 plate appearances for the season.