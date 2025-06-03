Garcia (thumb) is starting at third base and batting third in Tuesday's game versus the Cardinals.
Garcia had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Tigers due to right thumb soreness, but he's ready to roll after the Royals were idle Monday. It's the first time this season that Garcia has batted third for Kansas City.
More News
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Battling thumb issue•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Extends hitting streak to 13 games•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Gets back on track with homer•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Stays hot with two steals•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Homers twice in win•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Swipes three bags in win•