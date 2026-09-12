Garcia (hamstring) went 1-for-5 with an RBI in a rehab game with Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

After playing five innings at third base Thursday, Garcia served as the designated hitter Friday in his second rehab game while recovering from a left hamstring strain. It's been a disappointing 2026 campaign for the 26-year-old, who has dealt with multiple injuries and is slashing .269/.324/.385 with three homers, 32 RBI, 34 runs and five stolen bases in 73 contests. How much time he'll need on his rehab assignment hasn't been specified, but if no setbacks emerge with the hamstring, Garcia could be back with the Royals in the next few days.