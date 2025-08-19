Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 win over Texas.

Garcia has put together a five-game hitting streak, and he now has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 outings. The 25-year-old speedster is enjoying a career season in 2025 -- Garcia is slashing .302/.363/.473 with 12 homers, 56 RBI, 59 runs scored and 22 stolen bases over 510 plate appearances. He's also three RBI away from establishing a career-high mark.