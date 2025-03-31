Garcia went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over Milwaukee.

Garcia took a 93 mph fastball from Elvin Rodriguez deep for a 428-foot solo home run to center field in the second inning, and the former drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh frame to bring in another run. Garcia manned third base in his last two outings but got the start in center field Monday, and his utility should allow him to see every day work. He's gone 5-for-13 with two solo home runs through the first four games of the 2025 season.