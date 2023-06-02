site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Breather Friday
RotoWire Staff
Garcia is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Garcia after he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the series finale with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Nicky Lopez will draw the start at the hot corner and bat eighth versus Colorado on Friday.
