Garcia went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Garcia hit cleanup for the third time in the last four games and looked like the Royals' best hitter Friday. It remains to be seen if he stays in the No. 4 hole or if the Royals are simply trying a different look. The speedy infielder is up to 13 steals without getting caught this season. He's also slashing .271/.323/.367 with two home runs, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 49 contests.