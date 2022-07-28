Garcia was called up from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday.
Garcia will once again jump Triple-A to join the Royals roster for the second time this year. During his previous abbreviated stint with the big club shortly before the All-Star break, Garcia appeared in only one game and struck out in his lone at-bat. Though the 22-year-old infielder is regarded as one of the Royals' top prospects, he's unlikely to see much playing time while he's up with the big club and looks to be little more than an insurance option behind fellow rookie Bobby Witt, who is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.