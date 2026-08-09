Royals' Maikel Garcia: Could resume rehab assignment soon

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Garcia (hand) could resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha as soon as Wednesday, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Garcia was scheduled to take part in fielding drills Sunday, and if the workout goes well, he'll get the green light to return to action at Triple-A after he was previously pulled off his assignment when he experienced renewed discomfort in his strained left hand following a July 28 appearance. Nick Loftin has been serving as the Royals' primary third baseman in recent weeks, but he'll likely be ticketed for a utility role once Garcia completes his rehab assignment and is ready for activation.