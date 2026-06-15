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Royals' Maikel Garcia: Drives in three, swipes fifth bag

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 win over Houston.

Garcia got the Royals on the board early with an RBI single in the first inning before delivering a two-run double in the third. He also stole his fifth base of the season in the opening frame. The infielder has been productive of late, driving in eight runs over his last 10 games. On the season, Garcia is slashing .268/.326/.382 with three home runs, 16 doubles, two triples, 28 RBI and 32 runs scored across 279 plate appearances.

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