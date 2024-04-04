Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

The 24-year-old infielder swiped his first bag of the year in the fourth inning before drilling his third homer in six games off Mike Baumann in the seventh. Considering he hit four homers and stole 23 bases in 123 games last season, that ratio is likely the inverse of what fantasy GMs who invested in Garcia expected. He's been hitting the ball hard in general even when it doesn't leave the yard -- Garcia's gone 7-for-25 to begin the season with six of the hits going for extra bases, including two doubles and a triple.