Garcia went 1-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

Garcia extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a span in which he's gone 15-for-51 (.294). He's also racked up eight strikeouts in that span, but his 20.4 percent strikeout rate for the season has been fine for his contact-based approach. He's slashing .278/.322/.379 with four home runs, 18 steals, 38 RBI and 38 runs scored over 81 contests.