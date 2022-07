Garcia will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Garcia is picking up his fourth consecutive start, but his run of regular playing time could come to an end as soon as Bobby Witt is ready to play the field again. Witt is serving as the Royals' designated hitter Sunday in his second game back from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, so Garcia will get another turn at shortstop in Witt's stead.