Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Garcia wasted no time, ripping a leadoff double on the first pitch of the game before adding a sacrifice fly in the second inning and an RBI single in the fourth. The strong regular-season finale lifted his 2025 season line to an even .800 OPS with 39 doubles, five triples, 16 homers, 74 RBI and 23 stolen bases across 160 games, cementing a breakout year after posting just a .613 OPS in 157 games last season.