Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Twins.

Garcia didn't show much pop last season with just four homers over 123 contests, but he's already halfway to matching that total in 2024. Both of his hits across three games this season half left the yard. Garcia has also struck out four times. The 24-year-old looks locked in as the Royals' third baseman and leadoff hitter, and he has plenty of protection in the lineup with Bobby Witt batting second.