Royals' Maikel Garcia: Hitless in first rehab game

Garcia (hand) went 0-for-3 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

Garcia logged five innings at third base but went hitless to begin his rehab assignment from a muscle strain in his left hand that has kept him sidelined since June 22. The 26-year-old likely won't need an extended rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league club, though it's unclear how many minor-league games he'll require before being activated from the injured list. Garcia is slated to serve as the designated hitter for Wednesday's contest, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. He's slashing .261/.320/.373 with three homers, 30 RBI, 32 runs and five stolen bases across 69 games.